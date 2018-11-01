Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino may have more gym and laundry in his future than he ever could have dreamed. As for tanning...

It depends on how much time he gets to spend outside.

The Jersey Shore star, who returned to the seminal MTV series this year with almost all the rest of his O.G. roommates, has an actual situation on his hands—though at least the end is finally in sight.

When he was sentenced to eight months in prison in October, it was the culmination of a years-long legal ordeal that began all the way back in 2014, when he and his brother Marc Sorrentino were indicted on tax evasion charges.

Your calendar doesn't deceive you: It's now 2018. And prison still doesn't start till January.

But happily for Sorrentino, he hasn't been wasting time on the outside or otherwise letting this case stop him from living his life. In fact, before he turns himself in, he's got a wedding to attend.