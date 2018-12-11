Inside Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Luxurious Desert Honeymoon

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino knows how to honeymoon in style.

He and his wife Lauren Sorrentino traveled across the country to Tucson, Arizona to spend their honeymoon in luxury and relaxation, a source tells E! News. The pair are currently staying at the award-winning Miraval resort and spa nestled in the Santa Catalina mountains, which can be seen in the couple's swoon-worthy pictures on Instagram. 

And the honeymooners are totally being spoiled with the 120 wellness activities that include outback hiking, mountain biking and group fitness activities. Lauren shared a pic of herself soaking in their personal pool, with the mountains and cacti serving as the background to her already jealousy-inducing pics. She later revealed that she was tanning in between "in between spa sessions." 

They also have access to a world-class gym, thus completing the trifecta of GTL: Gym, tan, laundry. Thankfully, these two won't be doing any laundry while relishing in newlywed bliss since Miraval's onsite staff will be catering to their every need. 

Not to mention the delicious looking meals that are cooked for the couple every day of their stay. And while Mike and Lauren didn't specify which spa treatments they indulged in, it's safe to say they spent a pretty penny on the experience since massages average out at around $200. 

Overall, a honeymoon like theirs would cost at least $5,000, and that's a low estimate.

Last month, Lauren and Mike wed on Nov. 1, 2018 at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey, while surrounded by all their family and friends. The nuptials were quite the spectacle, with a cocktail hour taking place before the ceremony, where the lucky guests "got stuffed." And, of course, some fist-pumping took place when the DJ showed up at the reception.

The reality star proposed to his longtime girlfriend just six months before the grand event took place. He was later sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion, but the couple previously said they are excited to "move forward" in their future together.

