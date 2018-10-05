Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 10:43 AM
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for tax evasion.
The reality star arrived to federal court in Newark, N.J. on Friday morning prepared to learn his fate. Before entering the courthouse, Sorrentino held the door for his fiancée Lauren Pesce as she got out of the car and then greeted his Jersey Shore castmates—Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, DJ Pauly D, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick—who embraced the couple with hugs and kisses.
Donning a suit and tie, the reality star did not answer shouted questions as he made his way into court, but did smile when one reporter asked how he was doing.
The Situation's brother Marc Sorrentino was sentenced first to 24 months in prison and will have to pay restitution, though the judge has not yet determined a figure. Marc was also fined $75,000, which he must pay within 30 days. He can surrender to prison voluntarily and will be under supervised release for one year following his sentence. Mike was then sentenced to less than a year in prison.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
TheImageDirect.com
In January, the 36-year-old Jersey Shore Family Vacation star pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion, while his brother Marc, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return.
Mike had originally faced a maximum sentence of five years in jail. Marc could have gotten a maximum of three.
U.S. prosecutors had accused the two of hiding millions of dollars Mike made while starring on Jersey Shore between 2010 and 2012. The Sorrentino brothers were last year indicted for tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records, which followed a 2014 indictment for other tax offenses, in which federal prosecutors accused them of failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million in earnings.
In 2015, a former tax preparer for the Sorrentinos pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns for them.
The sentencing comes six months after Mike and Lauren announced their engagement. The two celebrated with family and friends, including Jersey Shore stars such as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, at an engagement party in New Jersey last week.
