Cardi B Tells Nicki Minaj They Could "Fight it Out" as Feud Escalates Even More

Cardi B added fuel to the fire that is her longstanding feud with Nicki Minaj.

Before getting into the nitty gritty, let's rewind. On Sept. 7, Minaj and Cardi got into a heated altercation during New York Fashion Week at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS event. Video footage showed the "Bodak Yellow" rapper throwing her shoe at Minaj and yelling at her. An eyewitness at the event told E! News at the time, "It was so fast! I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her. Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."

Cardi was photographed leaving the party with a large bump on her head, which most people believed to be from security. According to Minaj, that isn't the case. But we'll get to that.

Cardi took to Instagram later that night and called out Minaj. "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!" she wrote in a note.