Cardi B Finally Reveals What Sparked Her Fight With Nicki Minaj

Cardi B is opening up about her New York Fashion Week fight with Nicki Minaj.
Last month, the "Bodak Yellow" star and the Queen rapper were both in attendance at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Towards the end of the night, Minaj and Cardi were captured on camera by E! News and fellow guests getting into a scuffle. An insider told E! News that Minaj was mingling with guests at the party when Cardi lunged at her and began shouting. Social media footage also appeared to show Cardi throwing her red heel at Minaj during the altercation.
"It was so fast!" an eyewitness shared with E! News. "I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her. Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."
Following the incident, Cardi took to Instagram to write, "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"
"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!!" Cardi continued. "But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"
Cardi, who welcomed baby Kulture Kiari Cephus in July, ended the post, captioned "period," by writing, "Bitches talk all that s--t in they raps but in real life they p--sy!! This s--t really is for entertainment!!"
Now, in a cover story for W magazine's Art Issue, Cardi is revealing what sparked her fight with Minaj.
"For a while now she's been taking a lot of shots at me," Cardi told the publication. "I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going."
The real spark of the fight came when Cardi saw that Minaj had allegedly liked and then unliked a tweet about Cardi's parenting skills, which Minaj has denied. "I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter," Cardi continued. "I love my daughter. I'm a good-ass f--king mom. So for somebody that don't have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn't the time or the place, but I'm not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block."
Cardi also opened up to the magazine about her pregnancy and how she was "freaking out" when she found out she was expecting.
"When I got pregnant, I was f--king freaking out," Cardi shared. "Everybody around me was like, 'No, this never happened before. Every artist that had a baby, they already put in years in the game. This is your first year. You're going to mess it up. How are you going to make it?' While I was pregnant, I kept telling myself, I can't wait till I'm back out there. I'm going to look hot, and I'm going to be that bitch."
