Will Cardi B release a diss track stemming from her feud with Nicki Minaj?

On Wednesday, TMZ quoted sources close to the former rapper as saying that Cardi has recorded some new music with lyrics that "take some serious jabs at Nicki" and while Cardi thinks keeping the lyrics in is the only way to keep it real, some members of her team want to omit them, as they feel they would actually benefit the latter star by putting the spotlight on her.

"Dear TMZ ...ya constantly got me in ya blog spreading fake s--t about me without doing ya research and even when we tell ya is not true ya still push it," Cardi wrote on Instagram in a post she later deleted. "Ya motherf--kers need to get off my dick and start reporting about them actresses ya used to report about cause I'm not the one to f--k with THANK YOU!! Btw in REAL news my single 'Money' drops November 26!!"

TMZ has not responded to Cardi B's comments.