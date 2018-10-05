Nicki Minaj's New Merch Line Mocks Cardi B

The tea continues to stir.

It's been nearly a month since Nicki Minajand Cardi Bsparked headlines with a fight amid New York Fashion Week. The heated altercation unforgettably included Cardi shouting at her foe and throwing her red heel during the Harper's Bazaar Icon party at The Plaza Hotel.

"It was so fast!" an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her. Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."

Afterward, the "Bodak Yellow" star addressed Minaj in a social media statement, writing partly, "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"