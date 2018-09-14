How Ariana Grande Is Overcoming Her Worst Year Yet

Was it really just a few weeks ago that Ariana Grande was declaring herself "the happiest I've ever been"?

Back in August, that was her truth. She'd extricated herself from a relationship that had become more painful than productive, due to rapper-producer Mac Miller's substance abuse issues. And she'd happened upon love again quickly and all at once, falling into one of those whirlwind romances where each half explains their inexplicably instant connection with a breezy, "When you know, you know."

With newly minted fiancé Pete Davidson she had known in some sense back when she first shared a rehearsal space with him ahead of her 2016 Saturday Night Live hosting gig. "I jokingly said to my tour manager—I was like, 'I'm marrying him 100 percent,'" she recalled on an August episode of The Tonight Show. And she was right, accepting his ring some two years later, just weeks after they connected on a romantic level.

"I mean, it's just a feeling," she explained to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan of her assuredness. "He just ticks every box, and just gets better every day, and I'm very grateful for him. Life is beautiful."