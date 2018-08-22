Ariana Grande Jokes About Pete Davidson: "We're So Annoying, Huh?"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 7:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Instagram

At least Ariana Grande is self-aware.

In the months leading up to the release of Sweetener, her fourth studio album, news of her whirlwind engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson dominated the news cycle. Yesterday, Grande snapped a selfie with her fiancé and shared it with her Instagram followers. Making fun of their neon jackets, the "God Is a Woman" singer joked, "Subtle jus like our love."

The photo was taken around the same time Grande pre-taped an interview with Michael Strahan, which aired on Good Morning America Wednesday. When he asked how she knew Davidson was "the one," Grande replied, "I mean, it's just like a feeling. That's so cheesy. Like, people are always like, 'When you know, you know.' And you're like, 'Oh, yeah. Whatever. OK.'"

Davidson is her soul mate, she added. "You just feel it, you know? All of it," she said. "He just ticks every box, and just gets better every day, and I'm very grateful for him. Life is beautiful." Grande even named a song on Sweetener after Davidson. "I didn't know what to call it, 'cause I was like...I made it just to, like, send to him, you know, as just like a nice little sentiment. Like a love letter," she said. Making fun of herself yet again, Grande joked, "We're so annoying, huh?"

Read

Everything We Know About Ariana Grande's Wedding Plans

Michael Strahan, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Instagram

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer added she and Davidson are planning to "take our time" planning their wedding, which will probably happen next year. "My friends and I, my mom and everybody, have been, like, brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff," she said. "It's really fun." Grande, who is also planning to go on tour next year, added, "I work so much. I've never, like, spent this much time or energy planning something personal. I might cry. I'm just excited."

For now, Grande is focusing her efforts on promoting Sweetener, which she released last week. "I was so hungry to do something different. I love pop music, of course, but my heart and soul are more in R&B, you know? I grew up listening to all the '90s divas, and I've been waiting to do something that was a little more soulful version of pop for a while," she said. Grande wrote the album's title track first with Pharrell Williams, and she knew it would set the tone for the rest of her songs. "All I wanted to represent was a light, fun, sweet presence. And just, like, bring a little bit of, like, escapism and joy to people's lives when they listen to it. That's why nothing is that sad on the album. I really just wanted to keep it beautiful. And free. And light. And sweet."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Couples , Good Morning America , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Pete Davidson Gives Ariana Grande a Kiss at Her Post-VMAs Sweetener Session

Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

Attention Ben Affleck: Here's What Playboy Model Shauna Sexton Looks for in a Guy

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank Secretly Marries Philip Schneider

G-Eazy, Halsey

Halsey and G-Eazy Are "Working on Their Relationship" Amid Flirty VMAs Reunion

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.