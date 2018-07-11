According to Grande, an artist's role is to "not only help people and comfort them," she said, "but also push people to think differently, raise questions and push their boundaries mentally."

ELLE's cover story, conducted the day after the 2018 Met Gala (i.e. before Pete Davidson proposed), also touched on how she's been affected by last year's Manchester Arena bombing.

"You hear about these things. You see it on the news. You tweet the hashtag. It's happened before and it'll happen again," she said. "It makes you sad, you think about it for a little, and then people move on. But experiencing something like that firsthand, you think of everything differently..." She paused, swallowing a lump in her throat, and added, "Everything is different."