Watch Cardi B Gush About "Cute" Baby Kulture Minutes Before Nicki Minaj Fight

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 6:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cardi B is one proud mama.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper stopped by to chat with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Harper's Bazaar Icons New York Fashion Week event on Friday night just moments before her contentious fight with Nicki Minaj broke out. Cardi told E! News that she's "back in the normal world" and "doing the things I used to do." 

But being back in the "normal world" also means time away from her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. "I feel like, ah, I just wanna get home to my baby," she said. "She's so cute. I love her."

Minaj also chatted with E! News before walking into the Icons event. The "Anaconda" rapper arrived in a strapless tiger print dress and told E! News she has some "really fly looks planned for this week."

Having Cardi rave about Kulture felt like a foreshadow to the events that occurred just moments later.

Watch

What's Next for Nicki Minaj in Fashion?

The fight broke out after Minaj allegedly said something about Cardi's daughter. One video captured the "I Like It" rapper screaming, "Bitch come here!" to her rival. Cardi even threw her red high heel shoe at Minaj, who didn't flinch at all.

Later that night, Cardi B typed a lengthy statement on Instagram expressing her frustration. She did not, however, mention Minaj by name. The target was pretty clear, though. She wrote, "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"

The note also goes on to insinuate that Cardi's irritation is not an isolated incident. "I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!" she wrote.

Cardi added, "But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"

Not long after Cardi and Minaj's arrivals, the two engaged in an altercation that resulted in Cardi getting escorted out of the party with a large welt over her left eye. An eyewitness told E! News what exactly occurred between the two rappers. "It was so fast! I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her," they said. "Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."

E! News briefly spoke with Minaj at another NYFW event post-fight. Minaj told E! News she's been doing "amaaaaaazing" since Friday. Some of her activities in the interim include blasting her alleged Cardi B diss track "Hard White." 

On Monday, the "Barbie Tingz" rapper spoke out on her radio show Queen where she discussed the events that transpired and how she's feeling about it. "The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch of upper echelon people," she revealed on the radio. "The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified."

Minaj explained that she felt she didn't need to defend herself because she's "an ill ass bitch."

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Later on in her three-hour talk show, Minaj asserted she would never engage in backseat parenting. "I would never discuss anyone's child," she said. "I don't care about anyone's parenting. I don't give a s--t...I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone's child. I am not a clown."

The "Chun-Li" rapper had an I-told-you-so moment on the radio as well. "I told you this to your face. I said you gotta get thick skin baby girl. People are gonna say the most horrendous things about you," she mentioned. 

Minaj then called for getting Cardi some help. More specifically, an intervention. She exclaimed on the radio, "This is not funny and this is not about attacking. This is about get this woman some f--king help. This woman is at the best stage in her career and she's out here throwing bottles and throwing shoes? Who the f--k is going to give her a f--king intervention?"

She later said, "I have to defend myself and let people know these lies are ridiculous."

Cardi has remained relatively silent on social media in the hours following Minaj's radio show. She did, however, upload a video on Instagram today from Jay-Z and Beyoncé's On the Run II concert of the crowd singing "Bodak Yellow" extremely loud before the show. She started recording around the lyrics, "Said little bitch, you can't f--k with me / If you wanted to / These expensive, these is red bottoms / These is bloody shoes."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Cardi B , Fashion Week , New York Fashion Week , Feuds , wochit , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Kelly Rowland and More Stars Weigh In on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Brawl

Charlie Puth Gets Choked Up Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Meet Miss America 2019: Miss New York Nia Franklin

Serena Williams Claims Sexist Calls at U.S. Open

ESC: Blake Lively

Blake Lively's Recent Love for Suiting Is Inspired by a Movie Director

John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Share Son Billy's Latest Milestone

ESC: Kanye West, NYFW

Kanye West Wants to Do a Fashion Collaboration With This Designer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.