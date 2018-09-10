by Lena Grossman | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 3:56 PM
This escalated quickly.
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got into a heated altercation on Friday night at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week. The fight, which was caught on camera by E! News, shows the "Bodak Yellow" rapper charging at Minaj, who apparently didn't even bat an eyelash. Cardi also threw a red high heel at the rapper and got escorted out of the venue with a large mark over her left eye.
An eyewitness at the party gave E! News a rundown of what occurred. "It was so fast! I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her," the insider said. "Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."
According to a source, "event staffers were mortified" about the fight. The insider added that the Icons gala is supposed to be "the most exclusive and glamorous party," but their scuffle "overshadowed months of hard work and an otherwise fabulous night."
Since the confrontation, the two rappers have been going back and forth on social media and other platforms about their rivalry, which erupted full-force at the reception. There's a number of complicated details to sift through, but E! News is here to help clarify what went down.
According to some reports, Cardi's temper flared when Minaj apparently made a comment about Cardi's baby, Kulture Kiari. A number of videos captured the fight from various angles, which includes Cardi yelling to Minaj, "Bitch come here!"
Due to the incident, Cardi tore her dress and had pieces of her hair extensions missing. That same night, the "I Like It" rapper published a statement on Instagram with the caption "PERIOD." In the note, she wrote, "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"
She added, "But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"
Cardi concluded her note, "Bitches talk all that s--t in they raps but in real life they p--sy!! This s--t really is for entertainment!!"
Back in Minaj land, the rapper did what she does best: throw shade. On Sunday night, the "Anaconda" rapper posted a selfie video on Instagram that showed her looking at the camera while her song "Hard White" blared in the background. Some people speculate it's a diss track against Cardi because she brings up stripping, which was Cardi's former profession: "Uh, I ain't never played a hoe position / I ain't ever have to strip to get the pole position / Hoes is dissin'? Okay, these hoes is wishin.'"
Minaj even captioned the video with "#NYFW."
Ever since Friday, fans eagerly awaited Minaj's latest episode of her radio show Queen, which aired on Monday. Needless to say, the artist did not disappoint in terms of speaking out about the fight and her feelings about it.
Minaj got straight to the point on her show. "The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch of upper echelon people," she explained. "I will never forget it. I was mortified."
The "Barbie Tingz" rapper talked about why she didn't fight back against Cardi. "I'm such an ill ass bitch I didn't feel the need to defend myself that night," she said.
During Queen, Minaj did not hold back with the expletives. She voiced her concerns for Cardi: "This is not funny and this is not about attacking! Get this woman some help! This woman is at the best stage of her career and she's out here throwing bottles and throwing shoes? Who the f--k is going to give her a f--king intervention? Get the f--k out of here with this bulls--t!"
The rapper denied ever making comments about Cardi and Offset's baby. "I would never discuss anyone's child," she said. "I don't care about anyone's parenting. I don't give a s--t...I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone's child. I am not a clown."
Onika Tanya Maraj is Minaj's birth name.
During the talk show, Minaj criticized Cardi B calling black women "monkeys and roaches," which she tweeted about a number of times in 2017. Minaj said, "You just had the biggest blessing of your life with a child and in 2 weeks you attacked 3 women, one at fashion week and you left looking the way you left looking so that people could point their finger at our community and laugh at us some more."
At one point, Minaj took direct aim at Cardi's previous role on Love & Hip Hop New York and her job as a stripper. "I'm not the bitches in the strip club and I'm not a bitch on a reality show," she asserted on the radio.
Additionally, Minaj alluded to some vague details about Cardi's husband Offset, who she pins as part of the reason for the fight. "When should a woman ever approach another woman and beat them down when they find out that their man is doing something they shouldn't be doing?" she inquired.
The "Chun-Li" artist revealed why she's speaking out about this incident in particular. She said on the radio, "I never normally defend myself, but I can't do that anymore. I have to defend myself and let people know these lies are ridiculous."
On Monday afternoon, Cardi posted a video to Instagram from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II concert while the crowd sings "Bodak Yellow" before the show. The song is relatively timely given the lyrics "These expensive, these is red bottoms / These is bloody shoes."
It's safe to say this feud won't be extinguished any time soon.
