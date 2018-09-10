Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 10:08 AM
Is this Nicki Minaj's response to her New York Fashion Week fight with Cardi B?
On Friday evening, the Queen rapper and the "Bodak Yellow" star were both in attendance at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Towards the end of the night, Minaj and Cardi were captured on camera by E! News and fellow guests getting into a scuffle. An insider told E! News that Minaj was mingling with guests at the party when Cardi lunged at her and began shouting. Social media footage also appeared to show Cardi throwing her red heel at Minaj during the altercation.
"It was so fast!" an eyewitness shared with E! News. "I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her. Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."
Following the incident, Cardi took to Instagram to write, "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"
"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!!" Cardi continued. "But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"
Cardi ended the post, captioned "period," by writing, "Bitches talk all that s--t in they raps but in real life they p--sy!! This s--t really is for entertainment!!"
On Sunday, Minaj took to Instagram to post a video of herself listening to her song "Hard White" off of her latest album, Queen. The song is rumored to be a Cardi diss track, with possible references to the 25-year-old's past job as a stripper.
The song's lyrics include, "Uh, I ain't never played a hoe position/I ain't ever have to strip to get the pole position/Hoes is dissin'? OK, these hoes is wishin'."
"#NYFW #HardWhite," Minaj captioned the video post.
Minaj is expected to address the fight with Cardi on her Queen Radio show on Monday afternoon.
