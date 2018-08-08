Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Split: Everything We Know

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 9:23 AM
It's over for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima.
After nearly two years together, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her model beau have called it quits. This news comes just over a month after the couple was spotted on vacation together in Italy. But after returning from the trip, the couple experienced a series of "ups and downs," according to a source.
"Kourtney and Younes have been arguing since coming back from their big Italy trip and have truly not been getting along," the insider told E! News, adding that the duo "decided to take time apart but ultimately it led to a split."
Let's take a look at everything we know about the couple's split so far.
Younes Bendjima and Jordan Ozuna's Playful Photos Raise Eyebrows After Kourtney Kardashian Split
ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID
On Tuesday, pictures began to surface of Younes getting cozy with Jordan Ozuna in Mexico. The photos show Younes wrapping his arms around Jordan as they shared a laugh on the beach and playfully wrestled. The duo is currently on vacation with a group of friends, where an eyewitness told E! News that Younes and Jordan were seen "kissing all night" and "were together alone."
However, despite speculation, Jordan denied the romance rumors in a statement to E! News. "Younes and I are not involved romantically at all. We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend's birthday party with 13 other people," Jordan told us. "It was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach. No, we aren't romantically involved in any way, shape or form."
As news of Younes and Kourtney's split broke online, Younes took to social media to call out a tabloid report about his beach pictures. "They really want me to be the bad guy. F--k your Hollywood bullsh-t (cant have fun with your friends no more). dailymail Where are my 12 other friendssss? Nice catch tho," Younes wrote on one Instagram Story post.
He later added, "Once again you guys failed. I'm not attached to this 'life' so you can't touch me. I know who I am where I'm from and where I'm going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter the one of my lord. Have a wonderful day."
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)
So how does Kourtney feel about the split? "Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy," a source told E! News. "Kourtney doesn't plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over. It's upsetting to her. They have been having ups and downs for the past month. There was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things. But now that these photos surfaced, things are definitely over."
While Kourtney may not want to call attention to it herself, her sisters decided to put her ex beau on blast for his beach photos. "Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson," Khloe Kardashian wrote in The Shade Room's comment section. While Kim Kardashian later commented, "Nice pics from your 'boys trip.'"
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
But Kourtney isn't letting the romance drama get her down, she took a trip to the mall with Kim and her daughter Penelope Disick to see the family's Calvin Klein ads on Tuesday after the split news broke.
You can take a look at a timeline of Kourtney and Younes' surprise romance HERE.
