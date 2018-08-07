Kim and Khloe Kardashian Aren't Impressed With Younes Bendjima After Kourtney Kardashian Breakup

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 4:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Guess we know what team Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are on with this Hollywood breakup.

Earlier today, E! News learned that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima had called it quits after close to two years of dating.

"They decided to take time apart, but ultimately it led to a split," a source shared with E! News. "Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy. Kourtney doesn't plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over."

Things didn't help when photos surfaced of Younes enjoying a vacation and getting pretty close to Jordan Ozuna.

"They really want me to be the bad guy," the former boxer shared on Instagram Stories when the photos surfaced. "F--k your Hollywood bulls--t (can't have fun with your friends no more)."

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Khloe, however, wasn't buying it.

"Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson," she wrote in The Shade Room's comment section. Jordan would later tell E! News that nothing romantic is going on. 

But regardless of their status, Khloe and Kim decided to throw some shade Younes' way with their latest comments. And wait, there's more.

Younes went on to post again with the message, "Once again you guys failed. I'm not attached to this 'life' so you can't touch me. I know who I am, where I'm from and where I'm going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matters. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day."

Kim's response? "Nice pics from your 'boys trip,'" she shared in The Shade Room's comments section. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, are you next?

As for how Kourtney is really handling this breakup, it appears that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is keeping buys with work commitments.

On Tuesday afternoon, she enjoyed a shopping trip with Penelope Disick to the mall where she couldn't help but spotlight her sisters' new campaign with Calvin Klein Underwear. As they like to say: Living well is the best revenge.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Younes Bendjima , Khloe Kardashian , Apple News , Kardashian News , Top Stories
Latest News
Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Shopping: Cool Moms Purse Essentials

14 Things Cool Moms Always Have in Their Purse

Frances Fisher, Francesca Eastwood, Alexander Wraith

Francesca Eastwood Reveals Her Son's Name at Family-Filled Baby Shower

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Break Up

Kourtney Kardashian, Jordan Ozuna, Younes Bendjima

Younes Bendjima's Mystery Woman Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian Split

Gina Rodriguez, Instagram

Gina Rodriguez Confirms Engagement to Joe LoCicero: "I'm Stuck With That Man for Life"

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote for the Best Blockbuster Movie This Summer

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.