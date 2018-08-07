Kourtney Kardashian is back on the market.

Earlier today, news broke that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Younes Bendjima had ended their romance.

"They decided to take time apart, but ultimately it led to a split," a source shared with E! News. "Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy. Kourtney doesn't plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over."

We're also told that the pair was having ups and downs for the past month. And while there was a chance of a reconciliation, new photos of Younes getting close with a new girl may make things a bit more difficult.

As the relationship comes to an end, take a look back at our timeline of Kourtney's romance that took her all over the world with Younes.