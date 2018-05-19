Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Married: All the Photos and Details on Their Royal Wedding

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby officiated the couple's wedding vows; the Dean of Windsor, the Rev. David Conner, conducted the service; and The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, gave the address. (Meghan was baptized into the Church of England in March, two months before the wedding.)

The American bishop opened his speech with the words of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., who said: "We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way."

"There's power in love. Don't underestimate it. Don't even over-sentimentalize," he told the wedding congregation. "There is power in love. Love can help and heal when nothing else can. There's power in love to lift up and liberate when nothing else will." That power could be seen throughout the service, he said, adding, "Two young people fell in love and we all showed up."

Karen Gibson and a gospel choir then sang a cover of Ben E. King's "Stand by Me."

Members of Princess Diana's family were in attendance, and Lady Jane Fellowes gave a reading. Kensington Palace previously said Harry and Meghan "feel honored" that she is representing her family and celebrating "the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."

After reciting their vows, the couple exchanged gold rings.

Six days before the wedding, The Mail on Sunday discovered Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, had staged photo shoots with the paparazzi in the months leading up to the wedding. He later expressed regret for his participation and insisted he profited little from the sale of the photos. Meghan's estranged half-sister, Samantha Grant, said she had encouraged their father's set-up.

Thomas, who had been confirmed to walk Meghan down the aisle, told TMZ Monday he had recently suffered a heart attack and would no longer be able to travel from Mexico to the U.K. and participate in his daughter's big day. "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," a palace spokesperson told E! News. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and for respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

On Thursday, Meghan provided an update on her father's health and clarified his involvement in the ceremony. "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," she told the public, adding, "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support."

Meghan had asked Harry's father, Prince Charles, to walk her down the aisle of the Quire.

There ceremony ended with "God Save the Queen," then Harry and Meghan left the chapel. The newlyweds had their first public kiss on the steps, set to the song "This Little Light of Mine."