The Royal Wedding is just three days away, and on Wednesday, Kensington Palace revealed the members of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding party. As previously announced, Prince William will serve as his brother's best man, but Meghan will not have a maid of honor. "She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn't want to choose one over another. All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand," a palace spokesperson said last month. "She's very happy to have their support."

Harry's nephew and niece, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will reprise their roles from Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017, but Prince Louis, 3 weeks, will not go to the wedding.

In addition to Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem, 3, will be a bridesmaid. The daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, and one of Harry's goddaughters, the tot is also the cousin of Grace van Custem—one of William and Kate's more memorable bridesmaids.