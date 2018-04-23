Royal Baby No. 3 Will Have the Best Hand-Me-Downs Ever

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's adorable blue sweater is sure to be on the royal baby hand-me-down list.

We first saw this blue cardigan when Prince George wore it to the hospital to meet his baby sister Charlotte for the first time in May 2015. George and William, also wearing blue, were photographed waving to the cameras outside of St. Mary's Hospital in London hours after Charlotte's birth. Lindo Wing is also where Kate gave birth to her third child.

Just over a year after George wore the sweater, Charlotte was photographed wearing the same cardigan in September 2016 during her first official engagement in Canada. This might be a hint that the new baby will also be photographed in the sweater in the years following his birth.

The sweater, which costs $52, is from Amaia, a children's wear boutique.