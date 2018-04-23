Princess Charlotte Is a Big Sister! Look Back at Her Adorable Baby Album

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 11:00 AM
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte is a big sister!
Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed third child together, a baby boy, on Monday morning. Shortly after baby's arrival was announced, Charlotte and Prince George were photographed holding hands with dad William as they arrived to the hospital to meet their new brother.
The birth of the couple's third child comes almost exactly three years after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Charlotte into the world in May 2015.
So to celebrate Charlotte's upcoming birthday and her new role as a big sister, let's take a trip down memory lane and look back at her adorable baby album!
A day ahead of her second birthday, this portrait of the youngster is released, taken by mom Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.
The princess is seen in a photo taken by mom Kate Middleton and released a day before her first birthday.
Article continues below
Little Charlotte looks absolutely precious, smiling from ear to ear as she posed in the snow with her daddy.
Article continues below
Decked out in pink, the little snow angel smiles as snowflakes fall around her.
The princess joined her adorably family-of-four for the very first time in the snow!
The royals posed in October for a holiday card. Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to their first Christmas as a family of four."
Article continues below
The princess appears at six months old in a photo taken by her mother, Kate Middleton.
The princess appears at six months old in another photo taken by her mother, Kate Middleton.
The baby appears with her mother at her royal christening.
Article continues below
The Princess of Cuteness is seen at her royal christening.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is somehow more radiant than ever after giving birth to a daughter, her second child with Prince William.
Kate Middleton and Prince William introduce their new daughter to the world on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London, almost two years since they did the same with son Prince George.
Article continues below
This face! Kate and Will's new daughter is fourth in line to the throne and already queen of Cutie Town.
Someone's on speed dial! Kate opts once again for a Jenny Packham dress to celebrate this major milestone.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a "private" moment as the world watches.
Article continues below
The crowd that's been camped outside of St. Mary's for days are rewarded with the royal waves.
Dad grabs the carrier and Mom's hand as they take their daughter home to Kensington Palace.
We can't with this one. All we know is, we need Kate's cheerful Jenny Packham dress (or one like it, because the duchess' is, of course, bespoke) and a new white blanket, ASAP.
Article continues below
No. 2, shmumber 2. This moment is just as exciting as the first time around, as far as we're concerned.
What will William and Kate name their third child? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!