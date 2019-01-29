Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis Has Already Reached a Major Milestone

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 11:30 AM

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Family Portrait

Matt Porteous/PA Wire

Kate Middleton is opening up about her and Prince William's youngest child, Prince Louis.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed out alongside the Duke of Cambridge for a public engagement in Dundee, Scotland. While visiting the new V&A Museum in Dundee, William and Kate greeted well-wishers in the crowd. According to photographer Mark Stewart, who was there taking pictures of the royal couple, Kate told the crowd that 9-month old Louis is already a "fast crawler."

Stewart also shared with his Twitter followers that Kate had told the crowd that she "would love" to bring her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis to Dundee's new museum. 

Royal Family Members Attend Prince Louis' Christening

Also while greeting the crowd, Kate shared a very sweet moment with a young girl.

Kate Middleton, Scotland Visit

IAN RUTHERFORD/AFP/Getty Images

Footage posted to social media of the cute exchange shows Kate sharing a high-five with the youngster, who then reached out to play with the Duchess of Cambridge's hair. As Kate continued to chat with the girl, she continued to play with her hair, which made the royal laugh.

For the royal appearance, Kate donned a Q by McQueen green and blue tartan coat dress. The ensemble is similar to Meghan Markle's Burberry coat from her visit to Scotland with Prince Harry in Feb. 2018. Both outfits appeared to be a nod to the late Princess Diana, who also wore blue and green plaid in Scotland in 1987.

