Paris Jackson Reflects on Past Suicide Attempts in Personal Conversation With Willow Smith

Watch : Paris Jackson - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Paris Jackson is feeling gratitude about life these days following some very difficult years.

In an interview with Willow Smith on her mom Jada Pinkett-Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson opened up about healing after suffering from years of trauma and after surviving past multiple suicide attempts.

"A lot of people do feel regret when they try to attempt suicide. Like a last-minute regret. There have been times when I did, there have been times when I didn't. Where I was upset it didn't work," Paris said on the episode, released on Wednesday, June 16. "But I can say several years later that I'm like really grateful that I didn't. Things have gotten better."

Paris also talked about her personal struggles as an adolescent, when she was a victim of cyberbullying. "And I think a lot of it was not knowing who I was, being a young girl going through puberty and probably a lot of my situation and a lot of pressure," she said. "It was really hard. And people told me to kill myself everyday. And I was depressed."