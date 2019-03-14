Shutterstock
Paris Jackson is outraged about those tabloid reports about her mental health and says she does not have the same level of patience to deal with media attention as her late father Michael Jackson, who is the subject of a disturbing and controversial new documentary that she adds is not her "role" to speak out about.
In January, E! News learned that Paris, 20, had checked into a treatment facility to "take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health." Paris would then tweet that she had "taken a break" and that she was "happy and healthy and feeling better than ever." In recent days, there have been a couple of unflattering tabloid reports about her alleged behavior, which follow growing controversy over the Leaving Neverland documentary, which focuses on two men accusing the King of Pop of past child sex abuse.
When a fan asked Paris on Twitter on Thursday if she would "trade the wealth for the freedom from disgusting press," Paris replied, "I have the same moral compass as my father, but not the level of patience. I'll fight for love n peace in the same way, but I am more aggressively driven. I don't sit by idly when i see injustices happen, especially when they're directed towards me or my family. F--k that noise."
A fan told Paris that she thinks tabloids are "provoking" her because she's "not really speaking" about Leaving Neverland, which her family has denounced as lies.
"There's nothing I can say that hasn't already been said in regards to defense," Paris replied. "[My cousin] Taj [Jackson] is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. But that's not my role. I'm just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That's me."
On Wednesday, tabloid magazine In Touch published a story about Paris that included a photo showing what it said was her having an "explosive fight" with her boyfriend and Soundflowers band mate, Gabriel Glenn, in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations on March 3. The headline included the words, "Downward Spiral?"
"Damn I'm just now catching wind of these downward spiral articles.. this is like, what ? the 7th time y'all have accused me of this ? the 3rd in the past month? n yet not one OD from all the 'drugs' y'all accuse me of doing or any hospitalizations… 7… but who's counting right…" Paris tweeted on Thursday.
"Like.. no please.. give it up.. there are so many more interesting things to write about," she added. "And actions speak louder than words. So if my actions prove your words wrong, why keep trying to pull this s--t? it's a lil pathetic. I'll pray for y'all. SMOKE SOME WEED AND MELLOW OUT."
Paris also wrote, "Me and my bf re-enacted 'The Californians' from SNL while we were in NOLA purely for the entertainment of our friends, and paps happened to be taking pictures of it all and.... y'all it looks like a full on break-up scene in a sad drama movie omg."
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
Another tabloid, Radar Online, recently alleged that Paris "spiraling out of control, friends fear, in a haze of smoke and booze" after the "damning" Leaving Neverland documentary.
"F------kkkk youuuuuuuuu you lying pieces of s------ttttttttttttt," Paris tweeted in response, adding, "I smoke weed on my story ONE time and all of a sudden I'm a junkie meth alcoholic party raver that's also secretly married and pregnant and may or may not have a penis. I have a job. And dogs. And a bedtime. Go f--k yourself."
In February, Paris was all smiles when she stepped out with her boyfriend in West Hollywood, marking the first time she'd been photographed since it was reported she had sought treatment. Days later, British tabloids posted unconfirmed reports that claimed Paris had suffered a "complete meltdown" over Leaving Neverland and that she allegedly demanded that Macaulay Culkin, her father's friend and her godfather, publicly denounce the TV project.
Paris later tweeted," There's no meltdown, no 'losing [my] s--t,' or being demanding of anyone," adding, "I said it before and I'll say it again, I'm the happiest and healthiest I've been in a long time."