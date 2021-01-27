Wendy Williams Recalls Hiring P.I. to Follow Ex-Husband During Cheating Allegations

Watch : Wendy Williams Methodically Planned to Get Out of Marriage

Wendy Williams is ready to tell her story—but why now?

As we await the premiere of the Lifetime biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie, along with an accompanying documentary, E! News' Justin Sylvester asked the media mogul this very question on the Wednesday, Jan. 27 episode of Daily Pop.

"Because Lifetime came with the proposal that I wanted," Wendy said during the exclusive chat. "Things just never worked out. But that was when I was still married."

The Wendy Williams Show host famously split from her husband of over 20 years, Kevin Hunter, back in April 2019 following rumors that he had been cheating on her and fathered a child with his alleged mistress. Wendy didn't publicly acknowledge the affair at the time, but now, she's done keeping quiet.

"I'm in a different period in my life," Wendy told Justin. "Lifetime called. And I answered."

As the Lifetime projects will convey, she knew what was happening with her husband all along—she just couldn't show it.