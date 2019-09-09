AP Photo/Charles Sykes
Wendy Williamsdoesn't know who her ex is, but she like the new woman she is.
It's no secret by now the talk show maven parted ways with her former husband, Kevin Hunter, after he had a child with another woman. The TV star filed for divorce in April, citing irreconcilable differences. The two were married since November 1999 and share 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.
While Williams usually has her celebrity guests in the hot seat, the newly single star was facing the tough questions on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night. Naturally, her ex came up during a round of Andy Cohen's signature game, "Plead the Fifth."
"How would you describe your relationship with the other woman and are you behind the Ferrari repo?" the famed Bravo host asked, referencing rumors that she had her ex-man's car towed.
"I don't know what you're talking about," she responded, followed by a smirk into the camera.
As for "the other woman," Williams doesn't know her. "I don't know these people. I don't know the baby. I don't know the woman. I don't know who Kevin became," she told Cohen. "I don't know who I am. Get outta here, Andy."
Williams does know what she's looking for in her new dating life, including that she will only date men between 48 and 65 years old and at least 5 feet 8 inches tall.
Oh, and if she ever gets married again, she'll be getting a prenuptial agreement. "Abso-effing-lutely," the star responded to a fan question.
While she is remaining cordial with her ex in honor of their decades-long relationship, these days, there's someone else she loves.
"I really like the new me," she told Cohen. "I don't know who I've become, but I like her. She's smart. She's strong. She makes good choices and she's here for season 11."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)