Kevin Hunter Breaks His Silence After Wendy Williams Files for Divorce

AP Photo/Charles Sykes
Kevin Hunter has spoken.
Less than a week since Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband of more than two decades, Hunter has addressed the news with a message of support for his longtime partner and mother of his 19-year-old son.
"28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world," he said in a statement to E! News. "I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally."
Addressing reports of his alleged infidelity, Hunter continued, "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."
The Wendy Williams Show executive producer concluded, "No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you."
Bernard Smalls for The Hunter Foundation
Last month, the longtime media maven revealed to her viewers that she has been secretly living in a sober house. On Monday, she announced she is going to move out in a few days. "You know I've been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son," Williams said as she was met with roaring cheers from the audience.
"Everybody has things in their life that they're embarrassed to share with the world. Or they're frightened to share with the world. Or they're not ready to share with the world," she told her guests. "And addressing my sobriety, my addiction head on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life."
Williams made no mention of her ex during the candid talk, a glaring omission given the divorce news. As she told the audience, "I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever."