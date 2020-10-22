KIM TURNS 40

All the Times Kim Kardashian Proved She Is a Total Libra

By Alyssa Ray Oct 22, 2020
Kim Kardashian is a total Libra.

Those born under this air sign, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 22, are known for being diplomatic, social and intelligent. Not to mention, according to Horoscope.com, Libras are often happiest among large groups of loved ones.

This checks out for the SKIMS mogul as she has 190 million followers on Instagram. Now that's a large group!

Justice and equality are also important to any Libra, but especially for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. After helping Alice Johnson and other prisoners earn clemency, the reality TV star turned businesswoman began pursuing a legal apprentice in the hopes of becoming a lawyer.

"I had to think long and hard about this," Kim told Vogue in April 2019. "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

While this method may be unconventional, it's the same path President Abraham Lincoln took to become a lawyer. Fun fact: President Lincoln was also an air sign, an Aquarius to be exact.

As E! readers may recall, Wednesday, Oct. 21 marked the KKW beauty boss' 40th birthday. Thus, in honor of Kim's milestone birthday, we're taking a closer look at her fabulous Libra traits.

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, all the times Kim proved she was such a Libra:

Never Go Against the Family

Khloe Kardashian once warned others to "never go against the family." Yet, it's Kim Kardashian who has proven this to be the family's motto.

Loyalty is key to a Libra and Kim has made it clear that she will defend her loved ones against critics, famous or not.

Case in point: In February 2019, Kim took to Twitter to defend Khloe against those who criticized the Good American mogul after her split from Tristan Thompson. Specifically, Khloe attended a professional commitment shortly after ending her relationship, which sparked backlash online.

Kim defended at the time, "This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!"

And that's just one example! Kim's certainly known for her clap backs.

Forgive, But Never Forget

Libras are masters of compromise.

So, if you find yourself in a fight with one, it's unlikely to last for long. Just take a look at Kim's friendship with Paris Hilton.

The two moguls used to be inseparable in the early '00s until they "lost contact for a little bit." Thankfully, in recent years, the gal pals have rekindled their friendship and are as close as ever.

"I really would want to do anything for her," Kim once told Khloe on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "She literally gave me a career and I totally acknowledge that

However, be mindful, a Libra may forgive quickly, but they don't forget.

Work-Life Balance

There is a reason Libra's symbol is the scales.

Not only do they like equality when it comes to justice, but they thrive when their personal and work schedules are balanced. In fact, Libras are at their best when they can take time for self-care.

For a mogul like Kim Kardashian, an incredibly busy work schedule isn't uncommon. Still, Kim makes it a point to spend quality time with her kids.

Whether they're enjoying the great outdoors in Wyoming or jet-setting to some tropical location, the mother of four makes family bonding time a priority.

As a matter of fact, when discussing KUWTK's upcoming end, Kim credited self-care as a reason.

"We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven't had a break for 14 years. We've gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there's no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives," Kim told Grazia Magazine. "And we have kids now. And they need us. There's so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break."

Attracted to Intelligence

When looking for love, Libras are often drawn to intelligent and attractive partners.

Thus, it's not surprising that Kim ended up married to rapper, fashion designer and philanthropist Kanye West. The twosome tied the knot on May 24, 2014 in front of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, including their oldest child, North West.

While Kanye has sparked controversial headlines here and there, Kim has made it clear that she'll always stand by the father of her children.

Kim relayed in a 2018 interview with Van Jones, "He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him 'You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. It's going to ruin your career.' Everyone told him that…And to me, he was like 'You're not going to tell me what to do. I'll let you know it's going to be OK.' He was always that strength for me. So, I'll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me."

Incredibly Thoughtful

Sharing the wealth.

Through her reality TV career and various business endeavors, Kim has found herself in an incredibly well-off financial place. In true Libra fashion, the KKW Beauty boss has been incredibly giving to loved ones, charity and more.

In 2011, Kim appeared on Piers Morgan Tonight and said that "whatever it is" she earns, she donates 10 percent of it.

And, clearly, Kim's giving streak has only grown over time. Back in 2018, Kim and Kanye donated $500,000 to California wildfire relief efforts.

Outside of financial donations, Kim has proven herself to be a very thoughtful person. For Kris Jenner's birthday in 2019, Kim rented out her childhood home.

"Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is," Kim shared on Instagram. "For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40+ years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn't where we would be eating. I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room."

Looking to the Law

Like father Robert Kardashian, Kim is studying to become a lawyer.

This recent career pivot came after Kim helped prisoner Alice Johnson gain clemency after earning a life in prison sentence for a nonviolent drug-related crime. During her appearance on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Kim admitted to being "oblivious to other people's problems" in her youth.

But, after seeing a tweet about Alice's case, Kim was moved to get involved.

"It became this mission that I just didn't want to give up," Kim relayed on TODAY in 2018.

And the rest, as they say, was history.

Master Communicator

Communication is easy for Libras.

Pragmatic and easy-going, Libras are able to navigate almost any and all conversations. So, it's no wonder Kim has mastered social media and has built various businesses through a massive following.

With 190 million followers on Instagram and 67 million followers on Twitter, Kim has transformed herself into an internationally recognized celebrity and businesswoman.

Next up? Scorpio season.

Here's looking at you, Kendall Jenner.

