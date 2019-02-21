As more details about the cheating scandal continue to emerge, Jordyn is said to be "living her worst nightmare."

"She's completely distraught and knows she has lost everything," a source tells E! News of the 21-year-old model. "Her life will never be the same."

Jordyn had been a close friend of the Kardashian family for years after meeting Kylie in their early teens, but it sounds like the family has cut ties with their former pal.

"As of yesterday, she has been completely cut off by Kylie and the family," the insider shares. "Kylie's life has been turned upside down as well. She feels like she never knew who Jordyn was."