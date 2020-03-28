Tyler Cameron Plays Coy When Asked If He's Dating Hannah Brown

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 28, 2020 10:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Brown Bear, Brown Bear, what do you see? I still see romance rumors...

The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown keep fueling them. On Friday night, they appeared in an Instagram Live video posted on Cameron's account, showing the two working out together with friends, including Jacob Laham, while fitness model Phil Fit directed them remotely. They also took questions from fans, and one of them asked him if he was dating Brown.

"Me and Brown Bear are dating, yes, I confirm," Cameron replied, as she was shown grinning and nodding.

However, the trolling is real; Brown Bear is Laham's nickname, which Cameron had also noted on Twitter last week.

On Saturday, Cameron and Brown appeared again on Instagram Live with friends and answered more questions from fans.

"Are Matt and Hannah dating? Yes," Cameron said, appearing to refer to pal Matt James.

Cameron and Brown have been inseparable for weeks as they remain in isolation together with their friends amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, she joined Cameron in Florida to attend a memorial for his late mother Andrea. She then went back home, but days later returned to Florida and reunited with Cameron. The two later started TikTok and Instagram accounts with the friends and have dubbed themselves the "Quarantine Crew."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

In recent days, Cameron and Brown have filmed multiple TikTok videos together, and acted flirty.

Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown, Jacob Laham, Instagram Live

Instagram / Tyler Cameron

Brown, the star of The Bachelorette season 15, had rejected Cameron, the runner-up, on the show. But after its finale, they reunited and spent time  together at her home. They later went their separate ways and he dated Gigi Hadid for two months until October.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Bachelor , Hannah Brown , , Top Stories , Apple News , TV , Reality TV
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.