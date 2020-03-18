Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Dance Up a Storm in New TikTok Video

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's reunion isn't over yet.

The Bachelorette stars showed off their dancing skills in a new TikTok video. The clip showed the season 15 celebs and their pals rocking out in their swimsuits to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." Brown wore a baby blue bikini in the footage while Cameron wore striped trunks.

The video, which was uploaded amid the global coronavirus pandemic, was shared by an account called @TheQuarantineCrew.

Brown also uploaded a video of herself attempting to make a slam dunk in the pool's basketball hoop. The clip featured R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly" from the Space Jam soundtrack.

The Alabama native was also spotted hanging out with Cameron in Palm Beach, Fla. earlier this week.

"Hannah and Tyler were picked up by a female friend and driven to the beach," an eyewitness told E! News. "The three of them sat around on the grass chatting for a while and were then joined by the rest of the group including [Tyler's brother] Ryan. They all played volleyball for a while and, when finished, they all cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The group joked and played around together in the water before walking back to the volleyball area across the grass [separately]. Hannah wrapped up in a towel and sat chatting with the girls while the guys played more volleyball. After that, Hannah, Tyler and the female friend got into the same car and all left together."