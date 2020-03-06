Demi Lovato Looked to Justin Bieber for "Inspiration" Amid Her Struggles

Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato go way back.

The 27-year-old singer told the story of how they met while hosting Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Lovato said she met Bieber when she was 16 years old and he was 14. The "Sorry Not Sorry" star had just finished a radio interview when she was approached by the Biebs. He then asked her for a photo, and she obliged.

"It was so sweet," Lovato recalled. "You were like, 'My name's Justin. I'm Justin Bieber. You're going to know my name one day.' I was like, 'Wow! OK, cool. For sure.' And then I definitely did."

She even had the photo evidence to prove it.

Lovato also said they both had " similar stories" in terms of "being in the industry really young" and that they both had their struggles.

"I think for a while I tried to run away from some stuff—you know, try to run away from the industry, try to run away from what I felt like God wanted me to do," the "Yummy" celeb said when asked if there was something else he'd like to do. "But I feel like, this is what you and I are both meant to do. You're meant to entertain and sing, and I think same as me. So when we run away from that, it's almost like we become less happy. Then, we feel like there's all these, you know, responsibilities and all these sorts of things that become heavy for us. I think sometimes we have to run towards the pain rather than run away from it."