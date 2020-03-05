As time went on, Lovato, who had been sober since age 19, became "really, really unhappy."

"My bulimia got really bad," she said. "I asked for help and I didn't receive the help that I needed. So, I was stuck in this, like, unhappy position. Here I am sober and I'm thinking to myself, 'I'm six years sober but I'm miserable. I'm even more miserable than when I was drinking. Why am I sober?'"

She recalled reaching out to her former team members and being told she was "being very selfish" and that "this would ruin things" for them, as well.

"My core issues are abandonment from my birth father as child," she said. "He was an addict, an alcoholic and we had to leave him. I have vivid memories of him leaving. So, when they left, they totally played on that fear and I felt completely abandoned. So, I drank."

That night, Lovato went to a party, where "there was other stuff." Three months later, she suffered an overdose and was hospitalized.

"Ultimately, I made the decision that got me to where I am today," she said. "It was my actions that put me in the position that I'm in. I think it's important that I sit here on this stage and tell you at home, or you in the audience or you right here that if you do go through this, you yourself can get through it. You can get to the other side, and it may be bumpy, but you are a 10 out of 10. Don't forget it. As long as you take the responsibility, you can move past it and learn to love yourself the way you deserve to be loved."