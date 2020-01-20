Proof No One Had a Better Time At the 2020 SAG Awards Than Henry Winkler

By now, you already know the 2020 SAG Awards were a must-see.

At Sunday's star-studded event, Jennifer Lopez slayed on the red carpet while Eugene Levy stole Tom Hanks' spotlight during his "I Am An Actor" intro. Plus, Parasite made history, Renée Zellweger gave a sweet shout-out to Tom Cruise, and, oh yes, Brad Pittand Jennifer Aniston reunited and hugged backstage—and the world will never be the same.

Still, no one—and we mean no one—had a better time at 26th annual show than Henry Winkler. The actor's HBO series Barry was up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. And while the coveted Actor statue ultimately went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the 74-year-old hardly felt defeated. In fact, he was positively glowing after spotting Pitt on the red carpet. (He not only pointed and took a sneaky snap of the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star, but also posed with him for a picture that will definitely be getting framed.)