by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:33 PM
Just marvelous.
The ensemble cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, beating out the ensembles of Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method and Schitt's Creek to win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Speaking on behalf of the Amazon Prime series' cast were leading ladies Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan, with Alex first revealing she actually voted for one of their competitors to win! In multiple categories!
"I voted for Fleabag. This is really weird. This makes no sense. Don't know what to say. I am going to take this home and make sweet love to it through my Spanx hole," she said. "Anyone else got anything to say? Honestly, this makes no sense. Fleabag is brilliant. You guys are brilliant. I didn't vote for Rachel, I didn't vote or Tony. This makes no sense. Wow. Somebody else f--king say something."
And when Rachel took over, she used her time at the mic to pay tribute to Brian Tarantina, their late co-star who played Jackie, the emcee of the Gaslight comedy club.
"Obviously, this is a huge ensemble. We are so proud to be a part of it. This ensemble extends far beyond those you see on the stage. We are missing...one really important part, Brian," she said. "We had an amazing time with him last year. Thank you so much for this. This is dedicated to him."
Tarantina died on Nov. 2 2019 at the age of 60, with his rep telling People, "Brian had been ill lately. He was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what I believe to be a heart-related issue."
In addition to his work on Maisel, he also appeared on Gilmore Girls and Law & Order.
She finished her part of the speech by saying, "Thank you to our casting directors, Jeannie, Meredith and Cindy, for bringing you us all together. This is a mistake, but thank you."
Earlier in the night, star Tony Shalhoub took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, while Maisel's female leads lost out to Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?