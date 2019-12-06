Marvelkeeps lots of secrets, especially from its stars.

During an appearance on Thursday's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Scarlett Johansson revealed that she, the star of Black Widow, wasn't told the trailer for the hero's first solo film was coming out. (It dropped Tuesday.) In fact, she had to hear it from one of her co-stars!

"Nobody told me that it was coming out!" Johansson told Stephen Colbert. "I actually woke up and I got a text message from Chris Evans, and he was like, 'The trailer looks great!' I don't know what he was doing up at 5 a.m. That's a whole other story."

And her reaction to the kicka#$ trailer? As the actress revealed, "I was also as excited as everybody else!"

She's not surprised she didn't get a heads up from the powers that be at Marvel, though. As she joked, "They didn't even tell me. Yeah, they keep everything from me."