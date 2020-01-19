What's an award show without a little history making?

Before the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards could wrap up on Sunday, Jan. 19, one final award had to be handed out. And when Dan and Eugene Levy (who were definitely not our hosts for the evening, despite opening and closing the show) announced the cast that would be taking home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture, the cast of Parasite worked their way into the record books by becoming the first foreign-language film in the ceremony's 26-year history to win the award.

It was clear that the film, directed by Bong Joon-Ho had the crowd of Hollywood's elite on their side early on in the evening when, as the cast presented their film as one of the night's big nominees, they received a lengthy standing ovation. But still, the win seemed to the all-Korean cast by pleasant surprise. It truly was a moment.