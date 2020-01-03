Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Twins Look So Grown Up In Must-See Video

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova continue to prove that their family is a total grand slam.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate 2020, the tennis superstar shared an adorable video of their 2-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy running in a grassy field as they chase after the camera. Of course, dad's 2012 hit "Finally Found You" plays in the background. As the Russia native captioned the rare clip of her babies, "#happynewyear #сновымгодом."

Indeed, since welcoming the twins back in December 2017, the Grammy winner and former pro athlete have treated fans to just a few glimpses into their private world, sharing snippets of their kids celebrating the 2018 World Cup and posting a heartwarming video of them bursting into giggles.

For the singer, fatherhood is like nothing else he's ever experienced. "It feels incredible. It's one of the best feelings in the world," he has raved. "I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm a dad.'"