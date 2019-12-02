How Aaron Rodgers Found His Perfect Teammate in Danica Patrick—and Where They're Headed Next

If you'll excuse us the pun, Danica Patrick has no intent to race toward matrimony.

When assessing the strength of her relationship with Aaron Rodgers, the retired race car driver has a far healthier measuring stick than the state of the fourth finger on her left hand. Questioned by Jenny McCarthy about their marriage timeline during a recent appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show, the 37-year-old responded thoughtfully. "That's one of those things. You can't be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there's that equal energy of being afraid that it's not going to happen," she explained. "You just have to let it go and be like well, am I having fun today? Yep? Then life's good."

It's a lesson that she perhaps learned the hard way, having joked to a TMZ cameraman she "was ready yesterday" when asked back in 2017 if she and fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were cruising toward an engagement. But, having reached this imminently reasonable conclusion, much like how someone finds a partner when they stop looking, "I'll probably get proposed to tomorrow now," she mused.