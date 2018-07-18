Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 ESPYS

Where else would Danica Patrickand Aaron Rodgers walk their first red carpet as a couple?!

Moments before the professional race car driver was set to assume her hosting duties at tonight's 2018 ESPYS, she arrived to the Microsoft Theater with a very special someone by her side.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback let his girlfriend of several months steal the spotlight in a black velvet mini-dress, which she accessorized with a pair of strappy black heels and a sleek updo. Rodgers also dressed to the nines for the annual award ceremony in a classic tuxedo.

Wednesday evening's outing marked the first official appearance Danica and Aaron have made since confirming their romance in January.