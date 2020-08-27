Rose McGowanRobert PattinsonSofia RichiePhotosVideos
Ranking The Real Housewives: Looking Back at More Than 100 Stars

In honor of Garcelle Beauvais' first full season of RHOBH coming to a close on Aug. 26, we've officially added her to our updated ranking of all the Real Housewives stars.

What does it take to become a Real Housewives legend?

Expert shade delivery? The ability to manufacture and deliver the tea? A biting wit? Just being real? Bravo's reality juggernaut has gifted viewers with more than 100 Real Housewives stars across cities all over America, and, well, some are just better at being a Bravolebrity than others.

For every long-running Housewife, like Kyle Richards, there's a Carlton Gebbia, a one-and-done Real Housewives cast member. But each Housewife has left viewers a little something from their journey, whether it's an iconic line, a beloved reaction GIF or a lesson on what not to do.

In honor of the season 10 finale of RHOBH on Wednesday, Aug. 26, we're bringing back our of every full-timer from Real Housewives of Orange County, Beverly Hills, New York City, New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Potomac and, yes, even D.C. to find out where newbie Garcelle Beauvais ranks after her first full season clutching that diamond. (Sorry, Sutton Stracke, but no "Friends of" allowed. Better luck next time!)

Garcelle isn't the only Housewives newcomer making her debut in our ranking, either. We've officially added Braunwyn Windham-Burke of RHOC, Kary Brittingham of RHOD, Leah McSweeney of RHONY and Wendy Osefo of RHOP to the mix, as well

And before the Dr. Wendy stans panic about her ranking, just breathe. It's still very early in her run. Check back at the end of RHOP's current season for an update.

Now, without further ado, the ranking!

Bravo/E! Illustration
Adam Olszweski/Bravo
117-114. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory—though their names are Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney and Stacie Scott Turner—and one so desperate for fame that she gate-crashed a party at the White House. More on her later.

Bravo
113. Wendy Osefo, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Dr. Wendy's been enjoyable so far, but, as of press time, she's only appeared in four full episodes...so the jury's still out on her. Check back once her first season is finished for an updated ranking.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
112. Kimberly Bryant, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who?

BRAVO
111. Tammy Knickerbocker, RHOC

Vaguely familiar, but...

BRAVO
110. DeShawn Snow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

BRAVO
109. Quinn Fry, RHOC

Her defining trait was "cougar."

Bravo
108. Katie Rost, RHOP

Katie loved to talk about her charity work, but...didn't do much else on screen. She was one and done, only to come back and not contribute much as a friend. Leaving the cast trip early? A Housewives no-no.

Bravo
107. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, RHOP

Her marriage problems were on full display the two seasons she was a full-time Housewife...that and her champagne room are the two memorable things about Charrisse.

Bravo
106. Shamari DeVoe, RHOA

A one-and-done Housewife, Shamari was at least fun?

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
105. Gina Kirschenheiter, RHOC

In her first season, Gina was just kind of there. Her second, the 14th season of RHOC, followed Gina as she opened up about her marriage problems, was arrested, fought with quite a few ladies and dyed her hair. And yet, she's still kind of just there.

Bravo
104. Eva Marcille, RHOA

The America's Next Top Model veteran picked up a peach for seasons 11 and 12, but never really made an impression in the world of RHOA, aside from being pregnant for what felt like her entire tenure. Points for that epic read of Marlo Hampton while in Tokyo, though.

Bravo
103. Siggy Flicker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

From peacekeeper in her first season to unrelenting complaints about a thrown cake and unfounded claims of anti-Semitism in her second (and last) season, we're not sure we've ever seen a quicker Real Housewives fall from grace than this one.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
102. Peggy Sulahian, RHOC

While it was nice to see some diversity in the lily-white O.C., Peggy ultimately proved to be a frustrating presence in season 12. The fights she chose to pick were bizarre, and often involving someone using a word she simply didn't understand, and her decision to simply hide out in her room for an entire day during the trip to Iceland proved that she wasn't really cut out for this Real Housewives life.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA
101. Karent Sierra, The Real Housewives of Miami

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
100. Cristy Rice, RHOM

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Bravo
99. Jules Wainstein, The Real Housewives of New York City

As one of RHONY's more recent one-and-dones, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
98. Larsa Pippen, RHOM

If only we knew then that she was Kim Kardashian's BFF (at the time)...

Jeff Daly/Bravo
97. Ana Quincoces, RHOM

Ana followed up her one season as a Bravolebrity by competing on season 12 of Next Food Network Star in 2016. She didn't make it there, either.

Bravo
96. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, RHOBH

Unfortunately, she was nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

BRAVO
95. Cindy Barshop, RHONY

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

Bravo
94. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Mike Pont/Getty Images
93-92. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
91. Lizzie Rovsek, RHOC

Another one of RHOC's one-and-done Housewives. However, she has continued to pop up...but not necessarily contribute anything.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
90. Cary Deuber, The Real Housewives of Dallas

Cary proved herself willing to stand up to the loudest of voices—ahem, LeeAnne Locken—and then, confusingly, befriend her.

Bravo
89. D'Andra Simmons, RHOD

Her willingness to call one-time BFF LeeAnne on her BS, as well as the introduction to her delightful mother Mama Dee, are why D'Andra is ranked as high as she is.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
88. Lydia McLaughlin, RHOC

Lydia's biggest storyline her first time around was trying to get her mom to stop smoking weed. Buzzkill! And her return to the franchise four seasons later did nothing to change our opinion of her, though her willingness to go toe-to-toe with Shannon Beador was admirable.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
87. Tiffany Hendra, RHOD

Tiffany never really had a storyline of her own in the first season of Dallas. Unless trying to convince her Keith Urban-lite husband that living in Texas was a good idea is your idea of riveting television. Still, it was nice to see her whenever she showed up for LeeAnne.

Bravo
86. Claudia Jordan, RHOA

Claudia dared to take on NeNe and lived to tell the tale. Unfortunately, she couldn't tell it on camera because she was given the boot after just one season.

Bravo
85. Kim Fields, RHOA

Kim never really belonged on RHOA. She knew it, her co-stars knew it, and they all acted accordingly. It was never a good fit, but it was still Kim Fields on RHOA. Who would've thought?

Carlos Barrios/Getty Images for Luli Fama
84. Lisa Hochstein, RHOM

Lisa's struggle with fertility was an emotional watch, but that was about all there was of note during her time on Miami.

