Ranking The Real Housewives: Looking Back at More Than 100 Stars

What does it take to become a Real Housewives legend?
Expert shade delivery? The ability to manufacture and deliver the tea? A biting wit? Just being real? Bravo's reality juggernaut has gifted viewers with more than 100 Real Housewives stars across cities all over America, and, well, some are just better at being a Bravolebrity than others.
For every long-running Housewife, like Kyle Richards, there's a Carlton Gebbia, a one-and-done Real Housewives cast member. But each Housewife has left viewers a little something from their journey, whether it's an iconic line, a beloved reaction GIF or a lesson on what not to do.
In honor of the season 10 finale of RHOBH on Wednesday, Aug. 26, we're bringing back our of every full-timer from Real Housewives of Orange County, Beverly Hills, New York City, New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Potomac and, yes, even D.C. to find out where newbie Garcelle Beauvais ranks after her first full season clutching that diamond. (Sorry, Sutton Stracke, but no "Friends of" allowed. Better luck next time!)
Garcelle isn't the only Housewives newcomer making her debut in our ranking, either. We've officially added Braunwyn Windham-Burke of RHOC, Kary Brittingham of RHOD, Leah McSweeney of RHONY and Wendy Osefo of RHOP to the mix, as well.
And before the Dr. Wendy stans panic about her ranking, just breathe. It's still very early in her run. Check back at the end of RHOP's current season for an update.
Now, without further ado, the ranking!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season finale airs Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 9 p.m., while The Real Housewives of New York continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. and The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m., only on Bravo.
(Originally published on Nov. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. PST.)