Revolve Around the World: 15 Must-Have Outfits

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fan-favorite brand Revolve recently celebrated its 31st #REVOLVEaroundtheworld trip in gorgeous Napa! Revolve hosted 16 of their top brand ambassadors—from Camila Coelho, Aimee Song, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Sanne Vloet to Jessica Clements, Tash Oakley, Devin Brugman and Lauren Elizabeth, among others—in beautiful wine country showcasing the latest styles from all your go-to in-house brands—Lovers + Friends to GRLFRND and NBD to House of Harlow 1960 and more.

From the trendiest midriff-baring two piece sets, the most elegant trench coats, to the season's edgiest leather studded pants, Revolve delivers a multitude of new, exciting, and refreshing garments that will keep you fashion-forward and stylish through the new year. Our favorites are the LPA Jackie Dress and the L'Academie Gemma Crop Pant. But hurry up, items are selling out fast!

Here are 15 of our favorite must-have outfits below.