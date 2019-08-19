Revolve's Top 10 Beauty Products Revealed

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For many stylish shoppers, Revolve is a favorite go-to for fashion and beauty needs.

In addition to an array of stylish pieces constantly on people's wish lists, the online fashion destination sells a variety of beauty care items that actually work.

Revolve's lead beauty specialist Katie Groover helps the retailer get the best products on the market. And spoiler alert: She knows a thing or two about beauty.

The former makeup artist's Instagram is filled with trendy shots and beauty recommendations.

Luckily for us, Katie has picked out Revolve's favorite beauty products that you need this summer. The beauty guru chose 10 fan-favorite items ranging from skincare to haircare items. As an added bonus, she gave us an explanation about why these items are so special. Take a look below at a few beauty items that you will be obsessed with.