25 Advent Calendars You'll Want—Before They Sell Out!

by Katherine Riley | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We know, we know. It's only October and you're just now contemplating your Halloween costume. But so many amazing advent calendars are already available and we don't want you to miss out!
From beauty advent calendars from Space NK and Sephora to pop culture advent calendars featuring Harry Potter and the Marvel Universe to more traditional advent calendars for the whole family, there are so many fun and beautiful ways to countdown to Christmas.
Here's a sampling of our fave finds so far...
A $500 value, this all-out glam advent calendar comes filled with luxurious skincare, makeup and haircare from some of the world's best beauty brands. (Non-member's price is $99.)
This rustic wood option lets you stock your calendar with your own treats and surprises.
Worth $812 and inspired by a fairy-tale tome, this calendar contains four chapters to see you through the festive season: Pre-Party, Night Out, Morning After and Everyday. From full-size essentials to miniature heroes, you'll find brands including Dr. Barbara Sturm, Oribe, Chantecaille and more, all hidden behind each of the 25 doors.
Count down the days to Christmas Crawley-style with this World Market exclusive advent calendar, featuring rich and creamy German chocolates behind each little door.
A $277 value, this beauty advent calendar is housed in a starry tower that can be reused as a jewelery case and includes 12 full-size and travel-size makeup and skincare icons.
This holiday garland offers a whimsical approach to the long-standing advent calendar tradition.
A $318 value, this gorgeously packaged advent calendar features 24 of Lancôme's favorite beauty essentials to keep you looking festive and fabulous all season.
Celebrate Christmas in the wizarding world! Behind each of the 24 doors is a different LEGO Harry Potter gift. As the big day gets closer, kids can re-create happy holiday scenes from the Harry Potter movies that will inspire imaginative play through Christmas and beyond.
A $71 value, this advent calendar features a combination of beauty, skincare, body and accessories products—11 of which are limited-edition beauty surprises.
Savor 24 unique blends of soothing, finely sourced tea every day of the season with this advent calendar.
Find a best-selling beauty favorite behind each door of this online-exclusive advent calendar.
Crafted in the shape of Santa's sleigh, this intricately detailed advent calendar boasts an illuminated village scene and 24 tiny drawers to fill with treats and treasures.
A $198 value, this year's advent calendar is specially decorated with the playful illustrations of Hsinping Pan. It features 24 irresistible beauty treats and comes with sustainability tips to help the planet.
This jolly advent calendar throw pillow is perfect for small spaces.
This advent calendar, styled like a beautiful two-story house, features 24 delightful hair accessories inside its drawers—one for each day.
This advent calendar has festive kid-friendly bins to hold small toys, candy—whatever you chose.
This adorable advent calendar comes with 25 mini nail polish bottles, making it the perfect way to sample the OPI Holiday 2019 Hello Kitty Collection.
This Christmas countdown tree advent calendar includes a magnetic wooden tree, 24 magnetic ornaments and one shining star for the top. An attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.
A $242 value, this limited-edition advent calendar gives you 24 best-selling makeup or skincare minis, which are great for holiday travel and fit in the smallest of party clutches.
This collector's item advent calendar contains pocket Pops of all of your favorite Marvel characters.
Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! Each window of this advent calendar reveals holiday antics from all your favorite Peanuts characters.
For this year's advent calendar, Net-a-Porter expertly curated an exclusive box filled with downsized editions of their favorite products, which you can stow in your everyday tote or carry-on.
This advent calendar is an interactive holiday countdown for the whole family. Kids can pop self-inflating Mylar ornaments for a variety of reveals: jokes, riddles and games.
Each of the 25 numbered pockets of this plush wall hanging contains a tiny stuffed surprise character—like Tinker Bell, Mickey, Minnie, Pooh, Stitch and more—or Disney icon.
A $257 value, this advent calendar features your favorite beauty brands and products—everything from masks and mascara to concealers and creams.
See—and shop—the 2019 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Award winners.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?