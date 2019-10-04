Fall 2019 Nail Color Trends to Try

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 3:30 AM

Ecomm: Fall 2019 Nail Polish Trends

Fall is here and we love it! Besides sweater weather and pumpkin spice latte cravings, an overlooked area to express your autumnal joy is nail polish. If you've been gravitating towards darker and moodier Pantones in your wardrobe, more likely than not you've been experimenting with similar tones on your nail beds. 

Maybe you are a goth rocker who wants to let your nails do the talking for your black ensemble: try neon! Maybe you are a faithful 9-to-5er who just wants to add some flair to their executive realness: try metallic! Either way, we've handpicked the coolest nail-color trends for you try out this season. From deep purples to edgy greens, we've got you. 

Here are nine of our favorites below.

ella + mila Samba Collection

Let your nails do all the talking with this decked out neon set.

$50 ella + mila
MARC JACOBS BEAUTY Enamoured Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer Set

Be the belle of the ball in these vibrant violet and plum Pantones. 

$28 Sephora
ella + mila Glitter Collection

Add some glitz to your week with this galaxy-sized lot of glitter polishes.

$50 ella + mila
MOSCHINO + SEPHORA Liquid Polish

Redefine nail color with this super cool white-out polish.

$12 Sephora
ella + mila Bon Voyage Polish

Take on the concrete jungle in this rich dark green nail color.

$11 ella + mila
NAILS INC. Flock You Nail Polish Duo

You'll be the brightest babe with this flamingo color combo.

$15 Sephora
Butter London Candy Floss Polish

Sleek meets sophisticated in this soft powder blue hue.

$9 Ulta Beauty
ella + mila Love Collection

Keep your nail beds flirty and fun in these rich autumnal shades. 

$50 ella + mila
NAILS INC. Nail Porn Nail Polish Duo

Sassy takes on a whole new meaning with this metallic red and pink duo. 

$15 Sephora

