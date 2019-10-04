Fall 2019 Nail Color Trends to Try

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fall is here and we love it! Besides sweater weather and pumpkin spice latte cravings, an overlooked area to express your autumnal joy is nail polish. If you've been gravitating towards darker and moodier Pantones in your wardrobe, more likely than not you've been experimenting with similar tones on your nail beds.
Maybe you are a goth rocker who wants to let your nails do the talking for your black ensemble: try neon! Maybe you are a faithful 9-to-5er who just wants to add some flair to their executive realness: try metallic! Either way, we've handpicked the coolest nail-color trends for you try out this season. From deep purples to edgy greens, we've got you.
Here are nine of our favorites below.
Let your nails do all the talking with this decked out neon set.
Be the belle of the ball in these vibrant violet and plum Pantones.
Add some glitz to your week with this galaxy-sized lot of glitter polishes.
Redefine nail color with this super cool white-out polish.
Take on the concrete jungle in this rich dark green nail color.
You'll be the brightest babe with this flamingo color combo.
Sleek meets sophisticated in this soft powder blue hue.
Keep your nail beds flirty and fun in these rich autumnal shades.
Sassy takes on a whole new meaning with this metallic red and pink duo.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?