Asos x Christian Cowan: 7 Standout Pieces That'll Have All Eyes on You

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 1:26 PM
The holidays are nearly upon us fashionistas, and we have one question: Do you have your holiday dresses in order? We're talking statement gowns and party frocks to make the season bright. If you're looking to stand out but need some much needed style inspiration, look no further: Asos has teamed up exclusively with creative genius Christian Cowan on a vibrant and bold collection that's sure to turn heads and stop traffic as we step into holiday mode.
When he isn't dressing Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell and Lady Gaga, Christian Cowan is known for his signature take on modern womenswear on the runaway. And lucky for us, the Asos collaboration—with over 39 knockout pieces—translates the runway into ready-to-wear flawlessness from giant bow tie cocktail minis to PVC trench coats to sequins two pieces, there's something with lots of flair (and loads of flashiness) for every fashionista to take on the holiday season.
Here are seven of our favorites below.
Cause a fashion storm with this giant bow mini dress in checkerboard. Add a neon nail polish to take this look into overdrive.
Professional meets party in this lovely lilac two-piece suit with checkerboard lining.
Channel your inner city slicker with this PVC lime trenchcoat.
Be the goth babe you know you are with this black body con dress with ruched mesh sleeves.
Pack your essentials in style with this PVC lime crossbody bag.
Inspire your inner princess with this puff sleeve bow mini dress.
Make money moves in these cool-girl factor sneaks in neon green and black.
Shop the entire Asos x Christian Cowan collection at Asos.
