All the Times Gigi Hadid Proved She's A Badass Queen

Gigi Hadid isn't afraid to confront a prankster.

The supermodel saved the day at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday when a woman jumped up onto the runway during the finale at the Grand Palais. The prankster, who has been identified as YouTuber and comedian Marie Benoliel, a.k.a. Marie S'Infiltre, tried to escape security at the show, but Gigi was able to block her from getting away, escorting her away from the audience.

And this isn't the first time that Gigi, 24, has come face-to-face with a stranger. Back in 2016, Gigi was exiting the MaxMara show in Milan during fashion week when she was grabbed and lifted in the air by a man, later identified as Vitalii Sediuk. As she was lifted up, Gigi fought back, elbowing the man, who then released her and ran away into the crowd. Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, was by her side during the incident, helping to get the man away.