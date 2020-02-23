Gigi Hadid Shades Jake Paul After He Disses Zayn Malik on Twitter

Shutterstock/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 7:54 AM
Shutterstock/Getty Images
Gigi Hadidis not going to let you come for her man...feud alert!
On Sunday morning, the 24-year-old supermodel threw shade at YouTube star Jake Paul on Twitter after he dissed her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik after claiming he was rude to him.
"Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f--k off for no reason when I was being nice to him...." Paul, 23, tweeted. "Zane ik you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha."
The YouTube star and younger brother of Logan Paul added, "Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f--k out 'you wanna test me mate.' lol I feel bad for childhood stars."
"Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?" Hadid replied. "Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ..."
Malik, 27, has not commented.
He and Hadid rekindled their on-again, off-again relationship in December.
The two have always been fiercely protective of one another, especially on social media.
In 2018, Hadid clapped back at an Instagram user who called her and Malik's relationship "fake." In 2019, he defended her from haters on Twitter, calling her "the most amazing woman I've ever known" and adding that she "does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don't deserve it."
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?