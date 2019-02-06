Gigi Hadid Is Over People Crediting Her Family for Her Fame

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gigi Hadid, ELLE, March 2018

Chris Colls / ELLE

More than five years ago, Gigi Hadidwas known as former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Yolanda Hadid's daughter. Actually, Yolanda Hadid's daughter, to be precise.

Now a supermodel, Gigi expresses frustration when people credit her success to her family connections, according to ELLE.

"I mean, I understand it. I come from privilege, and I recognize my privilege," the 23-year-old told the magazine in a cover interview for its March 2019 issue. "But because my mom was on a TV show, people think that my whole childhood was fame. It absolutely was not. My mom was a model. She moved to the States when she was 16 to send money back to her family in Holland. My dad was a refugee and worked his way up in every way. I work hard to honor my parents."

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Best Looks

In 2016, Yolanda dropped ex-husband David Foster's last name and took on that of her first ex-husband and her children's father, Mohamed Hadid. She also left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, her and Mohamed's younger daughter and Gigi's 22-year-old sister, Bella Hadid, has also made a name for herself as a supermodel. Both women's careers have flourished in recent years and they are now more famous than their mother.

Gigi Hadid, ELLE, March 2018

Chris Colls / ELLE

In her interview with ELLE, Gigi was asked if she and Bella are competitive.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

BACKGRID

"Bella and I have very different styles," she replied.

"A job that wants Bella is not a job that I'm the right look for, so I never took that personally," she added. "In a lot of ways, she inspires me. We learn from each other."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristoff St. John

The Young and the Restless Pays Tribute to Kristoff St. John in His Final Episode

Kendall Jenner, Allure Magazine

Kendall Jenner Has "Cried Endlessly for Days" Over Criticism About Her Acne

Gus Kenworthy, Emma Roberts

Gus Kenworthy Joining American Horror Story Season 9 With Emma Roberts

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

How True Love Helped Jennifer Lawrence Believe in Marriage Again

Law and Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish

It's Rollins vs. Carisi on Law & Order: SVU When the Detectives Are Put Into a Moral Conflict

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley

Jen Harley Slams Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ahead of Valentine's Day

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.