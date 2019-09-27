Brad Pitt Has Shared A Kiss With This Lucky Downton Abbey Star

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, David Fisher/Shutterstock
by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 5:32 AM
It's not a tea party if there's no tea spilled.
Kelly Clarkson brought together the cast of Downton Abbey—including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Allen Leech, and Elizabeth McGovern—to play a little game she likes to call, "Sip It and Spill It." In other words, "it's a sophisticated version or 'Never Have I Ever,'" the country superstar explained to her guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I'm trying to keep something very American and trashy, classy."
Of course, she started it off with an example of her own. "Sip it and spill it if you've ever locked yourself in a bathroom with a glass of wine because you have children and just want a minute to yourself," quipped the mom of two, gesturing to her glass. "I would take this bad boy and I would drink the whole thing."
Got it? Good. Now on to the piping hot tea. "Sip it and spill it," began Hugh, "if you've ever snogged Brad Pitt." (That's kissed for all us Americans out there.)
Though Hugh wanted us to believe it was him, the camera cut to none other than Elizabeth, who raised her hand and takes a big 'ol sip from her cup.
"Somebody had too," the actress joked. "But I did it as a paid job because we were on a set acting. There are worse ways to earn a living so I was not complaining. He cut his teeth with me, I think. I made him the man that he is!"
Yes, back in 1994, the duo starred in the romcom The Favor. The indie basically follows two couples struggling in their relationship who wind up at a high school reunion with a whole mess of troubles.
Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
More recently—well, more like since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie—exactly who Brad may be kissing has been a constant topic of conversation. Indeed, earlier this week, a report linked him to spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa.
But a source exclusively told E! News any rumor of romance between the two is "entirely false."
Though they celebrated together at the after party for his flick Ad Astra, "at no point did there appear to be an obvious PDA or any indication that they were romantic," a source shared. "It was just friendly and not romantic."
Since last fall, when the duo were spotted hanging out at the Red Hot Chili Pepper Annual Benefit Gala, 50-year-old healer has been helping her pal on his own spiritual journey. "She's providing him with some guidance and has been a welcome breath of fresh air and spirituality in his life," an insider previously told E! News. "He feels like he has a lot to learn to better himself."
