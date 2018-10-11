The Truth About Brad Pitt's Post-Divorce Dating Life

Who would have imagined in the year 2018 women would be scrambling to deny reports that they were dating Brad Pitt?

Messy, lingering divorce aside, this is Brad. Pitt. Six-time Oscar nominee, two-time recipient of People's Sexiest Man Alive honors, the man who stumped for everyone to have the chance to wed and raved about having children, "It's a true joy and a very profound love. You can write a book, you can make a movie, you can paint a painting, but having kids is the most extraordinary thing I've ever taken on."

And yet late last week, MIT professor Neri Oxman joined a not all that short list of ladies who have emphatically denied they were ever romantically involved with the 54-year-old actor, her reasoning being that she has actually been dating hedge funder William A. Ackman for quite some time. And we're going to go ahead and assume the Harvard educated billionaire didn't love the idea of everyone thinking his girlfriend was being romanced by the guy from Fight Club.